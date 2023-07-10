Gauhar Zahid Malik in Tashkent

People of Uzbekistan exercised their right of vote peacefully in the snap presidential elections held on Sunday to grant the right of rule to the one among four candidates directly in the race for the office of the president of the country in the next seven years.

This is going to be the first presidential election after the referendum on the political reforms introduced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev aiming to ease governance and day-to-day business for the masses.

After an overwhelming ‘yes’ to his reforms package in a referendum held a couple of months ago, President Mirziyoyev had in May announced to hold snap presidential elections in the country, cutting down his remaining years in office. The voting started at 8:00 a.m. and according to the international observers by 11:00 a.m. around 33pc of more than 19 million voters had cast their vote. “This shows the belief of the people of Uzbekistan in democracy and their right of vote,” said Oybek, a local vendor while talking to Pakistan Observer. He had made it a point to cast his vote early in the morning as it turns warmer during the day.

A large number of the Uzbek people braving warm weather were making a beeline to the polling stations set up across the country and the government of Uzbekistan, Central Election Commission of the country had made extraordinary arrangements for smooth and hassle-free polling. One could see elderly people being escorted by the officials of the election commission, in wheelchairs assisted by their relatives, to the polling stations to cast their vote in the historic elections.

Similarly, arrangements were made for those hospitalized and the officials visited them in their wards/rooms so that they could cast their votes and be a part of the electioneering process. Even the visually-impaired voters were assisted with the help of the braille to elect the candidate of their choice.

Mirziyoyev gave his people the slogan of “New Uzbekistan” and his election campaign is mainly focused on this one-point agenda aiming to end the decade-old rusty system. He came to power in 2016 after the death of his predecessor Islam Karimov, who ruled the country for 27 years.

The reforms introduced by President Mirziyoyev allow two terms to the president and the presidential term too is extended from 5 to 7 years. “This is vitally important for the continuation and completion of a ruler’s agenda,” said Jamshid a student of political science while talking to Pakistan Observer. More than 800 foreign observers, journalists, and members of the civil society have been invited to monitor the presidential election. Under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has strengthened traditional relations with Beijing and Moscow. Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy excellent relations.