Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister calls on Imran Khan

PM Imran says keenly waiting for Uzbek President’s visit next month

Zubair qureshi Islamabad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed among bilateral issues, trade, investment and business-to-business and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister is leading a high-level delegation and holding meetings with various stakeholders, ministries and divisions as part of engagements between the two sides prior to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan next month.

During the meeting with the Uzbek delegation, Prime Minister underscored the close fraternal relations between both countries and expressed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan in March 2022.

While emphasizing that regional connectivity and integration is the cornerstone of economic growth and development, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing the connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity. He also reiterated the urgent need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of resumption of direct air flights between Lahore and Tashkent to enhance tourism, business linkages and people-to-people contacts.

He also stressed on finalizing all pending bilateral MoUs and Agreements, particularly the Preferential Trade Agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov conveyed greetings for the Prime Minister from the Uzbek President. Deputy Foreign Minister Furqat Sidikov who has served in Pakistan as Ambassador of Uzbekistan was also part of the delegation.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Arif Usmanov and senior officials of the embassy were also present in the meeting.