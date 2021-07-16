Uzbekistan, Pakistan joint declaration calls for strategic partnership

Zubair Qureshi Tashkent

Following is the text of the joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Imran Kha and the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday:

1. “On the invitation of H.E. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev H.E. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, paid an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on July 15-16, 2021.

2. The leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the current status of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen their multifaceted ties in political, trade and economic, energy, communication, science and technology, education and cultural spheres.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of international and regional significance including the situation related to COVID-19 and agreed to build further cooperation in this regard.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening fraternal ties, based on religious, cultural and historical commonalities, the leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued progress in bilateral relations and announced the establishment of a strategic partnership for mutual benefit of the two countries and nations.

Noting that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 1991.