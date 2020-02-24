Uzbekistan Ikat, Handicraft fair

Staff Reporter

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad has organized a fair of “Ikat and Handicrafts of Uzbekistan “at the Embassy of Uzbekistan on Monday for the spouses of Ambassadors in Pakistan. The designers from different regions of Uzbekistan was here in Islamabad to participate in this Fair. The main purpose of the event was to introduce and promote Uzbek national clothing and outfits, the rich culture and history of Uzbekistan, as well as demonstrate the unique tourist potential of the Republic.

During the event, a video was shown about the tourism potential of Uzbekistan and its opportunities to attract foreign travelers. The participants expressed appreciation for the tourist potential of Uzbekistan. The designers demonstrated some historical clothes and spoke about the history of each dress after the welcome remarks and the tourism video. The demonstration of Uzbek national clothes and outfits was received with special enthusiasm and admiration by the guests. The Uzbek collection consists of variety of traditional materials, satin capes, adras, evening dresses, wonderful head ornaments, etc.