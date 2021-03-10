Uzbekistan FM arrives

Sharafat Kazmi Islamabad

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov is arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

According to the sources of Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold consultations with his Uzbek counterpart covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Consistent with the leadership’s vision, Pakistan’s focus would be on building an enhanced economic partnership centered on peace, development and connectivity.