Uzbekistan eyes $1b bilateral trade potential with Pakistan: Envoy

Islamabad

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Mr. Furqat A. Sidikov has said that Uzbekistan is set to become the biggest trading partner of Pakistan from Central Asia as the bilateral trade between the two countries has improved from $36 million in 2017 to over $90 million in 2018.

Addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here on Friday, Mr. Furqat A. Sidikov said that Uzbekistan has over $500 million bilateral trade with Afghanistan and with more serious efforts from both sides; Uzbekistan and Pakistan have the potential to increase the two-way trade volume up to $1 billion in next 5-6 years.

He said that Uzbekistan was interested in joint ventures with Pakistan in agricultural machinery, electronics, textiles and many other fields. He said Uzbekistan wanted a trilateral agreement of transit trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan in order to boost trade to higher levels. He said Uzbekistan was also keen to build a railway link with Pakistan through Afghanistan that would make Pakistan an international hub of business activities.

The Ambassador said Uzbekistan was desirous of signing a free trade agreement with Pakistan that could boost trade up to the real potential of both countries. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have great scope to enhance cooperation in culture and tourism.

He said Uzbekistan has conducted direct flights between Lahore & Tashkent and in future flights from Karachi and Islamabad to Tashkent including cargo flights could also be arranged. He said direct flight from Islamabad to Tashkent took just one hour and stressed that both countries should take full advantage of their geographical proximity for enhancing trade and economic relations. —INP

