Uzbekistan envoy stresses expansion of trade between two countries

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

We need to strengthen and expand our trade with Uzbekistan, said Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Mr. Furqat Sidiqov who called on Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan here in on Wednesday. The Minister for MNFS&R is also co-chair from Pakistan side for the Uzbek Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC). The next session of which is scheduled to be held in March next year in Tashkent.

MoU in the area of agriculture is expected to be signed in the next session of the Joint Inter – Governmental commission (JIGC). The exchange of high level delegation between the two countries took place last year and both the countries mutually agreed to move ahead in the field of agro-cooperation and it is expected that MoU will be signed soon after completion of internal formalities.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that the trade volume between the two countries could be increased and uzbek exporters should be directly accessed by the Pakistan cotton importers as the cotton imported through Afghan border last month was actually uzbek cotton hence both the countries should do away with negative market forces.

Federal Minister further said that we are in need of viable agro machinery and especially cotton related machinery and tractors which could be imported from Uzbekistan and in the long run (after the signing of MoU) the technology could be shared with local manufacturers through mutual agreement.

