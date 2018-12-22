Uzbekistan beat Kazakhstan to win FIH Hockey series

No Pakistani player included for FIH awards

Lahore

Favourites Uzbekistan lived up to the expectations and won the FIH Haier Hockey series outplaying Kazakhstan with a firm 6-2 victory here on Saturday at the National Hockey Stadium.

In the last match of the 4-nation single league, the winners proved good for their opponents and outclassed them in all departments of the game on a cold day with an easy win to their credit.

Both the teams had won their matches against the other two sides, Nepal and Afghanistan, in the competition. So this match was a virtual final. As Uzbekistan had a better goal difference, they only required a draw to lift the trophy. Uzbekistan were easily the better side in the first quarter when they did everything other than scoring.

A number of open play chances were squandered. In the early phase of the second quarter, surprisingly Kazakhstan went ahead.

They earned two penalty corners and went ahead via the second through Nurbol Kozhym in the 18th minute, the Uzbeks equalised through the same route as Khakimov converted a penalty corner.

Three minutes, before the change of the sides, Uzbekistan’s brilliant forward Karimov Ruslan made it 2-1 finishing a good combined move.Uzbekistan led 2-1 at the half time.

One more unfortunate news from the hockey circles as none of the Pakistan hockey players could secure a place in the FIH player, goalkeeper of the year and rising star of the year voting.Pakistani officials are also not in sight in coach and umpire categories even. Belgium, England, Australia, and the Netherlands’ players dominate the voting list issued by the International Hockey Federation.

