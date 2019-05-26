An Uzbek wife – Yelena – of a Pakistani citizen went missing from Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to details, a kidnapping case has been filed by the police. Yelena’s aunt alleged that she has been abducted by her Chinese employer – Lady Gaga – with the help of her driver – Sohail Ramzan.

It is worth mentioning here that Yelena had come to Pakistan with legal visa and passport last month as a housemaid, and worked at the home of a Chinese woman in DHA as a babysitter.

The police have further informed that she is married to a Pakistani man – Muhammad Nisar – and had reached Lahore with her husband’s help.—INP