Ambassador Aybek Arif on Saturday termed Pakistan Observer the top-ranked newspaper of the country with highest number of readers. In online visitation, Observer is leading all its contemporaries, he noted.

He expressed these views while exchanging views with media persons and think-tank executives during a reception at the Uzbek embassy. The ambassador noted that Pakistan Observer’s opinion about national and international affairs had always been fair, unbiased and independent. The newspaper gives ample space to international issues especially those concerning Central Asia and the regional connectivity. This is why Observer is the first choice of the international reader, he said. Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik who was also attending the briefing thanked the ambassador and informed the newspaper was the oldest English daily appearing from Islamabad and had always supported Pakistan’s strong relations with the Central Asian states particularly Uzbekistan as both the countries shared a common history and heritage.