Uzair Baloch case: Hearing put off till May 14

A sessions court here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the 20 cases against Uzair Baloch till May 14. The additional district and sessions judge South resumed hearing the cases as jail authorities presented a report before the court saying they cannot produce the accused due to the coronavirus scare. The judge directed the authorities to produce him on the next hearing scheduled for May 14. Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has allegedly been involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, encroachment, arms sale and harassment. On April 29, 2016 he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms. The additional district and sessions judge South claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police. On Tuesday, the authorities told the court that Baloch can’t be presented in court over the coronavirus fears.