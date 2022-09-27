UVAS VC visits flood affected areas

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited flood affected areas of Layyah and Charsadda on Monday to inspect relief activities being carried out by the UVAS flood relief volunteer teams.

The Vice-Chancellor visited the flood relief camp of the university at Layyah and also the worst affected areas of Charsadda Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said a press release issued here.

Nasim Ahmad sympathized with the affected people and hoped that the areas would be rehabilitated soon. He encouraged and appreciated the UVAS flood relief volunteer teams for distributing relief goods including warm clothes and quilts in addition to providing treatment of buffaloes, vaccination and animals feed and fodder.

Livestock farming community of flood affected areas appreciated the efforts of UVAS for providing all necessary items related to kitchen, food/ration and veterinary services to save their animals.

Meanwhile Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited faculty of veterinary sciences and animal husbandry of Agriculture University Peshawar and met Dean Prof Dr Sarzameen Khan and motivated the students to get involved in the community work.