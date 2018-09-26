UVAS VC administers oath to NTSA office-bearers

City Reporter

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore were sworn-in here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the office-bearers.

The new office-bearers are Muhammad Arif, President, Naeem Ahmad Chouhdary, Senior vice president, Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, vice president, Chauhdry Besharat Ali, general secretary, Muhammad Amjad Khan, joint secretary, Asad Raza, finance secretary, Nasir Masih, secretary information, Jawaid Iqbal, chairman, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, vice chairman and Muhammad Anwer, patron in chief.

Prof Pasha congratulated the new members of the NTSA and said:” The UVAS has always given equal importance to the support/lower staff and their issues are addressed on priority basis.” He said that collective work was required for finding solutions to employees issues. He supported all the employees welfare steps of the union.

