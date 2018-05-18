UVAS trains Sindh veterinary officers

Staff Reporter

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Sindh organized two weeklong training on “Radiology and Reproductive Ultrasonography in Small and Large Ruminants” for in-service Veterinary Officers in City Campus Lah-ore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among the participants of the training while Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Prof Dr Arif Khan, Dr Amjad Riaz including participants of the training and professionals were present.

Chief organizer of the training Dr M Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan briefed the VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha about the detailed activities of the workshop at the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice-Chancellor stressed the use of advanced technology to resolve the problems of farmers.

He thanked Department of Livestock Sindh for sponsoring the training and choosing UVAS as training partner.

During the training, participants got hands on training on the use of radiology unit as well on ultrasound machine to perform the diagnostic procedure in ruminants.

Participants were extensively trained at Department of Theriogenology and Clinical Medicine and Surgery.