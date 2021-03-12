UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore trained livestock officers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces.

UVAS arranged a five days training course on Meat Production and Technology for livestock officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three days hands-on training on Advance Concepts of Biorisk Management for livestock officer of Punjab, which concluded here Friday.

Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Secretary Capt (r) Saqib Zafar presided over the concluding sessions of both the trainings and distributed certificates among the participants comprising 25 livestock officers from KP and 20 from Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed, Director/Principle Animal Husbandry In-service Training Institute Peshawar Dr Malik Ayyaz Wazir, Director General Livestock Research Lahore Dr Abdur Rehman, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Livestock secretary said that training is the key to enhancing professional competency of livestock officers.

He said our country has huge potential in meat production and export. He advised the officers to apply their knowledge, create a good work force and experience.