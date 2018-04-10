UVAS to cooperate with PKLI in research of diseases, vaccines

Staff Reporter

A delegation from the Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI), led by its president/CEO Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), here.

The delegation called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and held a detailed meeting with UVAS senior faculty members at the City Campus here.

The vice-chancellor briefed the delegation about the UVAS academic, research, extension services, recombinant DNA technology, microbiology research equipment and facilities for small and large animals, national and international collaborations, etc.

He said UVAS was working closely with poultry and dairy industries and also along with livestock farming community to address their issues. He said that UVAS was establishing a training centre for biologics production for prevention of deadly hemorrhagic septicaemia (HS), foot and mouth disease (FMD) in dairy animals.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter showed keen interest in collaboration with UVAS especially in the area of research and development in diagnosis and prevention strategies for liver and kidney deadly disease (Hepatitis C), vaccine production, genetics screening and animal model experiments.

Prof Pasha said that UVAS would provide support and possible assistance to PKLI. On the occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and many other faculty members of UVAS and senior staff from PKLI attended the meeting.