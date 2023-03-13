UVAS, SNU ink MoU for academic & scientific coop

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with College of Veterinary Medicine, Seoul National University (SNU) Republic of Korea for academic & scientific cooperation to conduct scientific and academic exchange through collaboration.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Prof Dr Joon-Seok Chae from College of Veterinary Medicine, Seoul National University Republic of Korea signed a MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Earlier, Prof Dr Joon-Seok Chae visited various department and lab of UVAS City campus including Anatomy & Histology, Biosafety level-3 lab, Meat Science & Technology, Pet Centre, Quality Operation Lab and Outdoor Hospital etc and he reviewed UVAS treatment and disease diagnostics facilities for animals.

Under the MoU, both parties will exchange of faculty for research, imparting scientific knowledge and other collaborative activities.