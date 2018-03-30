UVAS signs MoU with Nestle Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Nestle Pakistan Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of technical collaboration to enhance dairy farm efficiencies.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Head of Technical Amr Rehan signed the MoU in a ceremony held in City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and many UVAS faculty members and officials from Nestle were present on the occasion.

According to MOU Nestlé & UVAS will collaborate in conducting needs based hands-on training of farm managers & Farmers and UVAS will provide its experts support with the aim to develop skills of farmers covering the major areas and advanced practices of Feeding, Breeding, Milk Quality and general management of imported cows to enhance the dairy farm efficiencies.

Both parties will devise training materials for various training needs based upon current and future challenges.

UVAS laboratories will help Nestlé farmers to get their feed tested for quality and digestibility and also would provide testing facility of semen, genetic testing of dairy cattle and disease diagnostic facilities. UVAS experts would guide them the way that how to collect samples and preserve it for reliable results. Both parties will collaborate to conduct research/studies while Nestlé will provide technical support in implementation of good lab practices as per international standards.

Nestlé Pakistan shall support UVAS by installing efficient irrigation system (drip irrigation) in Pattoki campus.

NPL will collaborate with Agriculture Sector Linkages Programme (ASLP) dairy project under this MOU where the initiative will link with Nestlé women agri-preneure team to develop extension expertise. Nestlé will also provide support through its quality and lab experts for capacity building of UVAS team.