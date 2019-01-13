UVAS scientists won Rs1.5b research projects: VC

Staff Reporter

The scientitsts of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) are executing 141 research projects worth Rs 1.5 billion won from the national and international funding agencies.

In sports 2018, the university got third position among the public sector universities and fifth position in all public and private universities of the country. This was stated by UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Naseer Pasha while talking to media on Sunday. He said that with a history of 136 years of excellence, UVAS now enjoys a position among the top Asian universities. He said that UVAS was also among top 10 universities of the country, according to the HEC ranking.

VC Pasha said that UVAS had already secured affiliation of the Association of American Veterinary Medical College, and it was in the process of getting its accreditation.

He said that the university was also executing five development projects worth Rs 4 billion and completed as many projects worth Rs 882 million during the last financial year.

Share on: WhatsApp