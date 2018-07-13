UVAS played vital role in setting livestock on modern lines: minister

Provincial caretaker Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer has said the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has played a vital role in setting the livestock sector on modern lines.

He said the university should also pay special attention to livestock research and innovations in food technology. In order to meet the increasing needs of food for growing population, new trends of livestock sector would have to be promoted as it will greatly help overcome the nutritional deficiency, he said during his visit to Ravi Campus of the University at Pattoki.

The minister also inspected different departments of the university including Laboratories, Livestock Research and Training Centre, Dairy Animal and Training and Research Centre, Laboratory Complex, Medical Teaching Hospital and Milking Parlour.

Vice Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha gave a detailed briefing to the minister about various educational, research and developmental projects of the university as well as training programmes and clinical facilities for the livestock farmers.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp