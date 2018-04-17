UVAS organises meeting on long-term ecological research

Staff Reporter

The Centre for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) organised a consultative meeting on pursuing long-term ecological research in multi-disciplinary fields, here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting while participants from various institutions of Lahore and a delegation from China comprising ecologists, geologists, environmentalists, zoologists and behavior specialists attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Pasha said that livestock is the livelihood of our rural farming community, who are facing many issues in terms of climate change, floods and drought which affect the livestock productivity in Pakistan. He said through such consultative meetings we would be able to find out the ways how to solve ecological issues through adopting innovative ways of research.

He said the meeting was a tool to share innovative knowledge, resources and experiences with each others. The objective of the meeting was to find out the ways how research can be oriented towards practical issues of environment. And what should be the ways in which resources can be made more productive and effective to protect environment, which is constantly deteriorating.

Experts talked about various aspects related to climate change, biodiversity, environmental, social and behavioral issues, etc.