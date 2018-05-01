UVAS observes World Veterinary Day

City Reporter

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Monday observed the World Veterinary Day in a befitting manner at City Campus here.

Various activities including a walk, a seminar, free treatment and deforming camp, a snake show, cake-cutting ceremony and hands chain formation by faculty & students at the Outfall Road were held to mark the day and create awareness about the welfare of animals.Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while UVAS senior tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in front of UVAS main lawn. Later, a seminar was arranged to sensitise people about the importance of animal welfare, health, and treatment.

Experts urged the faculty members and students to work for this noble cause with dedication.The day was also observed at the UVAS sub campuses, and the Collage of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang.

In connection with World Veterinary Day celebrations, different student societies organised free treatment and deforming camp at Satarwala village for animals and also offered free services to farmers at their doorsteps.