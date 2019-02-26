UVAS-Nestlé to train farmers, students using drip irrigation

NOT far from Lahore, in the Pattoki Camus of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has set up a drip irrigation plant for the more effective use of water during crop irrigation with the financial support of multinational company Nestle. As one of the most well known names working for greater water conservation in Pakistan, Nestlé is key supporters of a number of initiatives that are helping save to preserve water and reduce wastage.

‘There are multiple challenges to curb the water wastage during crop cultivation especially when farmers and agriculture students in Pakistan are not much aware from latest techniques for effective usage of water,’ UVAS Agriculture Officer Saeed Ahmed briefed the media on Friday at UVAS Pattoki Campus. UVAS has experimented with the use of the drip irrigation plant on 6.7 acres of the university premises where the guava and other fruit seeds were planted by the university

Additionally, UVAS in collaboration with the Punjab Skill Fund introduced six-month short courses in floriculture and horticulture and conducted training sessions for farmers. The certification is accepted in 27 countries including European and Middle East countries. This initiative carried out in association with the Punjab government and the World Bank teaches modern techniques that are able to reduce water consumption in agricultural use. Over 200 students who have completed the university short courses certification in one year.

Understanding the importance of efficient water usage in agriculture, Nestlé is helping to ensure that through the use of better training, farmers across Punjab will be able to reap greater benefits while reducing water wastage. According to Saeed Ahmed, the method of drip irrigation could save up to 40 to 50 percent canal water. ‘Keeping in view the water scarcity in coming years in our country the effective use of water would be the most important thing and debate. As agriculture based economy Pakistan farmers should shift their irrigation methods to save energy, and water resources,’ he added.

Sustainable Agriculture Executive at Nestlé Pakistan Allah Bakhsh said drip irrigation plant makes very effective use of water. ‘Drip irrigation to distribute water in crops has increased per acres yield capacity of crop also and so far Nestle has set up these plants on 107 acres in 12 different farms across Punjab,’ he said. ‘With the help of drip irrigation equipment number of plants and yield per acre could be increased on the same land,’ Allah Baksh said.

Allah Baksh said cost of setting up each plant including plant and system’s pipe, sub pipe is around 0.15 to 0.3m in which Punjab government to bear 60 percent cost and farmer to invest 40 percent as per Nestle CSR scheme’. A student Muhammad Tayyab hailing from village Tara Garh of Teshil Pattoki said that practical of drip irrigation gave him confidence to work to peruse a career in floriculture filed in or outside the country. ‘I have been given Rs 1500 monthly stipend apart from training and daily practical sessions to find out new solutions for old problems’ he said.

Share on: WhatsApp