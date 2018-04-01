UVAS launches student business start-ups

Lahore

The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and Directorate of University Advancement and Financial Aid (DUA & FA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore jointly organised UVAS students business start-up launching ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the launching ceremony while UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Dr Hafsa Zenab, Director University Advancement and Financial Aid Dr Shoaib Sarwar and a large number of students were present.—APP