UVAS inks MoU with UMT for collaboration

The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and School of Textile and Design of the University of Management and Technology, Lahore (UMT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative relationship in Research, Development & Innovation.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil from UVAS

and Dean School of Textile and Design Prof Dr Mumtaz Hasan Malik, Associate Prof Dr Mudassar Abbas and Director (ORIC) Mr Abid H K Sherwani from UMT signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus while UVAS faculty members Prof Dr Imran Rasheed and Dr Muhammad Oneeb were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Masood Rabbani said that UVAS is working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industry to developing their business and providing advisory services for the uplift of farming community.

Prof Rabbani also showed a

UVAS video documentary to the UMT delegation to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the objectives of MoU

while Prof Dr Mumtaz Hasan briefed the participants regarding the project.