UVAS holds walk, seminar on road safety

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), organised a walk and a seminar to create awareness among masses about road safety measures, here on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students, faculty members and representatives from National Highways and Motorways Police participated.

The walk started from VC office and took the round of City Campus.

Later at the seminar, Inspector NH&MP Saleem delivered an awareness lecture on the topic of safe driving, in which he spoke about the factors causing accident, abide by the road instructions on sign-boards.