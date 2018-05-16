UVAS holds symposium on ‘Bovine Udder Health’

Staff Reporter

The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised a one-day “Bovine Udder Health Symposium” with the theme of “Sustainable Quality Milk Production” here on Tuesday in City Campus Lahore.

Secretory Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DDD) Naseem Sadiq presided over the inaugural session of the symposium while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, PARB Executive Member Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a large number of farm managers, professionals, students and faculty member were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretory Livestock Naseem Sadiq said that livestock department is providing veterinary clinical and advisory services successfully in all over the Punjab to livestock farmers at their doorsteps through mobile veterinary dispensaries (MVD) & bikes by using trained veterinary staff. He said production of quality milk relied on cow/buffalo udder health, if udder is infected by Mastitis which caused the economic loss for poor livestock farming community, even this disease results into slaughtering of effected animals. He said it is direly needed to spread awareness among livestock farming ladies regarding disease prevention, measures and take careof infected animals by mastitis. He lauded UVAS to organise such an informative symposium for creating awareness among livestock professionals. He said it is highly important for the development of livestock and dairy sector.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that if one of the cow/buffalo teats is infected by mastitis, gradually whole udder is wasted due to swelling and spreading of mastitis. He called for focusing on prevention of mastitis disease not on the treatment of animals. He urged the experts to prepare brochures in Urdu language for the guidance of livestock farmers regarding prevention of disease, safe handling and how to look after the sick dairy animals. He also lauded the livestock department leadership for actively working for providing clinical facilities for the benefit and profitability of poor farming community.

The objective of the symposium was to create awareness among livestock farmers and farm managers and gather professionals under one roof to discuss various issues regarding cause of mastitis, symptoms of disease, animal handling, precautionary measures to control disease & how dispose of infected animal milk and udder health for the better milk production.

Eminent professors and professionals were the resource persons of the symposium and they delivered their informative lectures to the participants on Udder health and milk quality, Current status and risk analysis of bovine mastitis in Pakistan, Impact of nutrition on udder health, Udder health and reproductive performance of dairy cow, Monitoring udder health on dairy farm, Recent developments in mastitis control, Mastitis Treatment – Antibiotics vs Non-antibiotics and Role of vaccine in control of bovine mastitis etc.