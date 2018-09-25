UVAS holds meeting for Int’l Fisheries Conference

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Monday organized a meeting of heads of federal and provincial fisheries departments on pre-International Fisheries, Aquaculture Conference & Expo 2019 for promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations and arrangements for the upcoming International Fisheries, Aquaculture Conference and Expo with the theme of “Emerging Trends for Sustainable Exploitation of Aquatic Resources”. The event will be held on January 30-31, 2019.

Director General Fisheries Department Punjab Dr Sikander Hayyat, Nutritionists Association of Pakistan President Dr Mussadiq Asif, Director Fisheries FATA Arshad Aziz, fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industries, UVAS faculty members and officials from Fisheries Department attended the meeting.

Many national and international scientists from different countries such as Mexico, USA, the UK, Croatia, Turkey, Thailand, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Columbia, India and New Zealand are expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, Associate Professor/Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Noor Khan gave a detailed presentation on International Fisheries & Aquaculture Conference and Expo. International Poultry Expo (IPEX) will be held under the aegis of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) at Expo Centre Lahore from September 27 to 29.

According to a PPA spokesman, exhibitors would showcase a wide range of products and services related to the poultry sector concerning functions like breeding, feed milling, processing and pharmaceutical. —APP

