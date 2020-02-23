UVAS holds 1th annual reunion

The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 11th annual reunion and elected new office-bearers for two years.

Former principal of the College of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore Prof DrSagheer Ahmad Jafri presided over the reunion function while Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha was the guest of honor. Former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrManzoorQureshi and a large number of alumni from across Pakistan, AJK and foreign countries participated. Sufi dance, stand-up comedy, singing performances, musical chairs, archery and rifle shooting contests featured the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrSagheer Ahmad Jafri lauded the rapid progress the UVAS achieved due to its quality education, research and community services under its dynamic leadership. He also lauded the role of its former vice-chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha especially in the upgradation of College of Veterinary Science (CVS) to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore. He said that UVAS students’ performances are always outstanding in curricular and extracurricular activities and it is the hub of great scientists.

Prof Talat Pasha said that he felt proud to see the UVAS again being ranked among the top 10 universities of Pakistan. He hoped that the university will continue its pace of progress.

Prof Pasha along with Prof Nasim Ahmad distributed prizes and gifts among the winners of contests while Prof DrSagheer Ahmad Jafri presented a souvenir to Prof Pasha. Earlier presenting the welcome address, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad spoke about the role of UVAS in the uplift of veterinary profession and livestock sector.