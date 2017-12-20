UVAS focusing on result oriented applied research

Salim Ahmed

The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore (PGMI) and University of Cambridge UK organised 2-day “International Conference on Recent Advances in Clinical Research (RACR)” in UVAS City Campus Lahore.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Lahore Chairperson Prof Dr Mohammad Nizam-ud-Din presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Dean Faculty of Bio Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, renowned neurologist Prof Dr Ahsan Numan, Dr Sohail Ejaz and renowned academicians, clinical researchers, neurologists and physiologists from public & private practitioners and students related to veterinary & animal sciences, livestock and medical sciences related to public health while experts from different countries, including the United Kingdome (UK), Philippine, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia and all over Pakistan attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nizam-ud-Din said that we have to focus on research especially in the area of clinical discipline which has been a neglected area in medical sciences. He said universities all over the world are known as the hub of research and research is called the backbone of the institutions. He said it is direly needed to develop a data base and do analysis regarding agriculture and clinical research even in the production of medicines for human and animals especially medicine impact and its side effects on the human bodies and animals for the prevention of diseases.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that UVAS is focusing on result-oriented applied research, multi-level education and talent development by using its knowledge, resources and skills for growth of human resources and solving problems of allied sectors. He said that UVAS faculty members are executing 93 research projects of over a billion rupees won from the national and international funding agencies/organization.

He said that the UVAS is working closely with Punjab government for the development of livestock and related sectors. He acknowledged the role of Punjab Food Authority and its step taken for the minimum pasteurization law to provide healthy milk and food to people. He spoke about UVAS facilities regarding diseases diagnosis, treatment and advisory services for the development of livestock sector in Pakistan.