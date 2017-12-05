UVAS Convocation on 27th

Staff Reporter

The 9th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 27th December, 2017. Chancellor/Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana will preside over the convocation. Rehearsal for the convocation will be held on December 26th.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the 1st meeting of subcommittees of the convocation here in city campus Lahore and reviewed preparation for the convocation. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.