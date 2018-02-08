UVAS among top Asian universities

Staff Reporter

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings has placed the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore among 301-350 top Asian universities in its Asia University Rankings 2018.

It is another major achievement of UVAS after qualifying in QS Asian University Rankings a few months back. Times Higher Education Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Thirteen carefully calibrated performance indicators are grouped into above five mentioned areas and used in THE World University Rankings-Asia to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons of universities across the globe.

UVAS has made an impressive progress in a very short time under the dynamic leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and great milestones are being achieved through persistent efforts of Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal with full support of senior management and faculty members of the university.