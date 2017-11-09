uture military aid to Pakistan of $ 344.6 million will depend on its efforts to address our concerns: US

WASHINGTON : A top US diplomat has said that any future foreign military financing will take into account Pakistan’s efforts to address America’s central concerns with regard to their role in fight against terrorism.

“We are conducting a review of our assistance, to ensure it is aligned with the level of cooperation we achieve in disrupting the Taliban, including the Haqqani Network,” acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

“For example, before we move forward with future foreign military financing for Pakistan, the US will take into account Pakistan’s efforts to address these central concerns,” Wells told lawmakers.

She said that in the fiscal year 2018 budgetary request is $344.6 million for Pakistan. This includes $241.1 million for civilian assistance and $103.5 million for security assistance.

The diplomat said the $100 million foreign military financing request is focused on enabling Pakistan to stabilize the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region and fight terrorism.

“However, part of the President’s new strategy means that we are evaluating the full range of tools that could encourage changes in Pakistan’s actions, including examining the nature and scope of our cooperation with Pakistan,” she said.

For Afghanistan, the Trump Administration has requested $782.8 million in civilian assistance this year.

Originally published by INP