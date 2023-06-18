Uttar Pradesh resident found dead in Sopore

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the body of an Uttar Pradesh, India, resident was found dead in Sopore town of Baramulla district, today.

An official told the media that a body was dis-covered in the Jhelum River by fishermen who then informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Pintu, a 32-year-old resident of VaidPura Ferozpora, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Muslim Peer, Sopore.

A police officer told reporters that a missing re-port was registered three days before at the police station, Sopore.—KMS