Utility charges, taxes vital sources of revenue: Wasim

Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said municipal utility charges and tax are important revenue sources of KMC and therefore all efforts should be made to make the concerned department and staff operational so that the survey work, data upgradation, bill printing and distribution system could be made effective and speedy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on MUCT in his office here, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Chairman of MUCT committee Rahat Hussain Siddiqui, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, adviser to Mayor Farhat Khan, senior director finance Rehan Khan, senior director MUCT Raza Abbas Rizvi, director technical S.M Shukaib and other officers were also present.

The Mayor said in order to bring improvement in the financial condition and ensure speedy and effective delivery of municipal services to citizens of Karachi it was essential to make the revenue recovery system effective.

He said that KMC provides basic municipal services to citizens like provision of better environment and cleanliness, tree plantation, fire brigade and rescue facility, parks and recreation and health care facilities in order to continue such services it needs funds.—APP