US’s change of heart

FINALLY, there is recognition and appreciation on the part of American officials of the role being played by Pakistan in furthering the Afghan reconciliation process. US CENTCOM General Joseph L Votel and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is considered very close to President Trump, held talks with Pakistani leadership – both civilian and military – on Sunday during which they were highly appreciative of the steps taken by Pakistan in the war on terrorism as well as for its efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Earlier Pakistan was used to be seen with suspicion by the Americans but Sunday’s remarks and posture was completely a departure from the old stance. Especially Senator Lindsey who also held a news conference at the US Embassy appeared to be more optimistic and stressed that the US should replace its transactional relationship with Pakistan into a strategic partnership for the common good of the two countries. He appeared to be more impressed by the personality of Imran Khan and said that he will also suggest President Trump to have an early meeting with Imran Khan to find a common strategic vision.

Just a few months back the US officials were blaming Pakistan for all the security related problems in Afghanistan and also cut the country’s military and economic assistance as part of punitive measures. Now the US officials have adopted a completely different tone and tenor which we understand is the right way to take forward the relationship and address the common challenges collectively. Pakistan has done and is doing whatever is in its capacity to find a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. Repeating the do more mantra nothing serves any purpose but only generates misunderstanding in relationship. That is why we in these columns have been stressing that Pakistan and the US needs to have more engagements at different levels in order to develop a relationship based on mutual interest and trust. We fully agree with Lindsey that the US and Pakistan should develop stronger economic relations and in this context he also proposed the free trade agreement. Over the last eighteen years, the US has only seen Pakistan in the context of peace and security in Afghanistan whilst giving no attention to promoting trade and economic relations. Several working groups were formed to build the strategic relationship but that process was made redundant by the US. As the trust level is building now, we expect that the same process will be revived again in order to take forward the relationship on multiple fronts. Imran-Trump Summit will give the necessary impetus to build a strong economic partnership — the one that is beneficial for both the countries.

