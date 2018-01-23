USPCAS-W inks MoU with WWF

Hyderabad

The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on freshwater-related initiatives in Pakistan.

The Director USPCAS-W Dr. Bakhshal Khan Lashari while speaking on the occasion said that the Center was the state-of-the-art applied research facility established with the support United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and is technically supported by the University of Utah, USA.

According to Dr. Lashari, the Centre focuses on developing sustainable solutions to overcome freshwater management challenges which can only be tackled through collaborative efforts.—APP