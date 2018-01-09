USPCAS-W holds first graduation ceremony

Jamshoro

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Uqaili said that learning is an unending process which leads to knowing oneself, the neighbors and the world around to bring the prosperity in the life of common people.

While speaking at the 4th session of 21st Convocation and 1st Graduation Ceremony held on Monday, at the auditorium hall of U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) of MUET, Dr. Uqaili said that the universities are now working on quarter helix model, involves academia, industry, government and communities to integrate the efforts to bring the positive change in the lives of the society. He said that academic and research programs at USPCAS-W were well aligned with the market needs and the MS and Ph.D. scholars were properly guided, adequately trained and mentored to meet the needs of the water sector in the country.

He said that around 70 percent of the students who are receiving degrees today are being provided jobs in different organizations and three students got admission in different universities in the USA on scholarship. Dr. Uqaili said that three years back the Mehran University was selected to establish national water research center with the financial support of American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to contribute solutions to Pakistan’s water-related challenges by educating and training the next generation of water sustainability leaders. He said that apart from the academic programme, USPCAS-W focuses on applied research in the water sector.—APP