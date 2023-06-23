Pakistan’s gold medal tally in the 16th Special Olympics World Games increased on Thursday after Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza in their respective cycling event.

Usman Qamar completed the time trial 2km race in 5 minutes and 2.12 seconds. So far, Usman Qamar has won 2 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi se-cured a silver medal after he completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes 34.85 seconds.

Pakistan won medals in the powerlifting event, with Haider Ahmed winning the silver medal in the squat of 83kg class category of the powerlifting event, bronze in the bench press, bronze in the dead-lift and silver medal in combined weight with overall weight lifting of 250kg.

Maria Manzoor won silver in the bench press of the 69kg category and bronze in the combined weight category.

In the unified men’s table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan won the bronze medal for the country by winning 3-2 against France.

In the women’s event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir of Pakistan won the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. While swimmer Fatima Khan finished fifth in the 25m freestyle, all three Pakistani swimmers bettered their records at the world games.

Apart from this, Pakistan’s Sana came fourth with 1 minute 26.82 in the quarter-finals of the 400 meters race.

In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 21-18 and 21-15, while Macao defeated China by 21-17 and 21-15.

In the field hockey mixed event, Pakistan de-feated Paraguay 5-0. In the second match, Pakistan defeated Bulgaria 5-4 and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the women’s basketball event, Bulgaria won by 21 points against Pakistan’s 11 points.—Agencies