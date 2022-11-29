Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming 12th season of the Big Bash League has grown by one after Sydney Thunder decided to sign spinner Usman Qadir to their roster.

The team announced the news on all its social media pages.

Qadir, the son of former legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, has signed on to provide cover for stalwart Tanveer Sangha who is continuing his recovery from a stress fracture in his back.

The spinner joins Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw and Fazalhaq Farooqi as Thunders’ fourth overseas player with a team able to field a maximum of three in the playing XI.

“Usman joins us with plenty of experience, having represented Pakistan, and playing in T20 leagues around the world,” Andrew Gilchrist, the head of Sydney Thunder, said.

“Importantly, he has firsthand knowledge of Australian conditions, he played for Western Australia and South Australia’s Futures League, so he knows what to expect.”

Usman Qadir previously represented Perth Scorchers in the BBL before donning the Sydney Thunder jersey.

The 29-year-old has also become a constant part of Pakistan’s international squad despite not being able to break into the playing side regularly.

He has played 23 T20Is for Pakistan after previously declaring his ambition to represent Australia at the international level.

Pakistan will see Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf also take part in the upcoming competition.