Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar ties the knot with the lovely Zunaira Inam Khan in a socially distanced, intimate wedding ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to make it official. Usman shared beautiful pictures from the event and penned a heartfelt note for his bride underneath.

The bride donned a traditional garrara with pinkish hues while Usman chose to go all white for his special day. Usman and Zunaira made a gorgeous couple as they emanated a classic vibe.

Unlike the other celebrity weddings, we were glad to see the strict observance of SOPs throughout the event. Usman also emphasized the need to follow Covid-19 restrictions in his post.

Earlier, Usman Mukhtar urged people to follow SOPs while attending wedding events. We applaud Usman for sticking to his words and for realizing the impact of his influence on the masses.

We wish Usman and Zunaira a beautiful journey together!

