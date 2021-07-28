Usman Mukhtar alleges co-worker of harassment

Usman Mukhtar, an actor-director, revealed some startling disclosures on Instagram regarding harassment and abuse he has been forced to suffer for over a year at the hands of a fellow artist. He shared his tale on Instagram, explaining that the feud started over creative disagreements over a music video and culminated with him being hounded, tormented, and his reputation being slandered. He stated that the main reason he felt compelled to come up about the incident was that his family and mental health had been harmed as a result of the dispute.

Mukhtar voiced his displeasure with having to make the issue public. Mukhtar expressed his displeasure about having to come public with the whole situation. He began by writing, “I had wanted to resolve this quietly, in order to not bring negative attention onto a woman, any women.” However, he felt forced to have to talk about it because “I can’t remain silent in good conscience while my character is constantly maligned.”

He went on to explain that he worked with the artist, whom he has chosen not to name, on her music video back in 2016 but “during the shoot and post-process, we continually had creative differences and had a lot of arguments.” The reason for the constant fighting was because “not being given creative freedom as a director and an editor can be very frustrating.” The two ultimately agreed that the music video would be published, but Mukhtar would not be given credit as a director, which he says is OK “since the video in question wasn’t something I could relate to as an artist.”

According to Mukhtar, the unidentified artist dragged out what should have been the conclusion of the story. Years later, he alleges, the artists went on to make false allegations about him on social media, even messaging him for three years despite the fact that he never responded.

Mukhtar says that he has been harassed, blackmailed, and tormented online by this woman for the last year and a half. To the point that the case had to be brought to the FIA, which took another year before they were able to “summon her after calling her in multiple times.” They investigated the case properly and then finally took her statement.” However, despite the proceeding, the artist hasn’t backed off.

To the point that the case had to be brought to the FIA, which took another year before they were able to “summon her after calling her in multiple times.” They investigated the case properly and then finally took her statement.” However, despite the proceeding, the artist hasn’t backed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

Usman Mukhtar went on to say on his Instagram story that he was sorry for the timing of his announcement, especially in light of recent incidents that have shocked the country and made women feel uncomfortable. However, he felt compelled to speak out about his experience since “my family and friends have been targeted with harassment and disparaging comments especially Amma, my mental health has suffered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/