Usman, Monis discuss job programme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs held a meeting with Monis Rahman, founder of Roze.pk, an online platform for searching jobs.

An effective roll out strategy for National Job Programme was discussed in the meeting, in order to connect job seekers with job providers for creating maximum number of job opportunities for the youth.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of Monis Rahman in providing a useful platform for connecting around 30,000 job seekers with the potential employers every month.

He expressed hope to benefit from his experience in designing a user-friendly online platform for job creation under National Job Programme.

