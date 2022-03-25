Usman Mirza handed life imprisonment by Islamabad Court

Islamabad: Islamabad District and Session Court handed life imprisonment to Usman Mirza and five others nominated in the case of harassment and assaulting a couple in a flat in the sector E-11 Islamabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict.

The detailed verdict handed Usman Mirza and his five accomplices life imprisonment and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs200,000 each. In case of non-payment, they would have to undergo six months of simple imprisonment.

In July 2021, Usman Mirza along with his accomplices had barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspects then continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

Talking about the verdict, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote in a tweet that despite the deviation of the victims, the court’s sentence is welcomed.

عثمان مرزا کیس میں متاثرہ لڑکی اور نوجوان کے منحرف ہونے کے باوجود عمر قید کی سزا جدید ٹیکنالوجی کی بطور شہادت قبولیت کی انتہائ خوش آئند ہے، وہی معاشرے ترقی کا زینہ چڑھتےہیں جہاں انصاف ہو انشاللہ سیالکوٹ اور دیگر مقدموں میں بھی انصاف کے قریب ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 25, 2022

“zero tolerance for any form of violence against women”

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari welcoming the decision of the court said the PTI government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan always stands behind the women & girls of Pakistan.

We welcome this decision. The PTI Gov under leadership of PM @ImranKhanPTI stands behind the women & girls of 🇵🇰. This a strong message & an important precedent – zero tolerance for any form of violence against women. Well done to the police & prosecution team of Islamabad! pic.twitter.com/0Nxawm1DCe — Maleeka Ali Bokhari (@MalBokhari) March 25, 2022

Maleeka also said that this decision sets an important precedent of zero tolerance for any form of violence against women.

more to follow…