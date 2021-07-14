Usman Mirza case: Another woman alleges him of harassment, blackmailing

Another victim of Usman Mirza, co-owner of Autoland, has come forward to claim that Mirza harassed and blackmailed her.

The Islamabad police have arrested Mirza and his six accomplices for harassing and beating a young couple in Islamabad. He is said to have a history of sexual harassment towards women.

“Usman Mirza had been harassing me for quite some time,” a woman from Rawalpindi told media. “Usman Mirza sent me my home address and mobile number on social media.”

Mirza allegedly informed the lady that he had all of her personal information. He had threatened to show up at her house if she did not become friends with him, she said.

Mirza, according to the victim, has been blackmailing and threatening her for a long time. She further claimed that she had filed a report against the accused with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell in Rawalpindi, but that the anti-cybercrime agency had ignored her plea.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was alerted to a social media video of a couple being abused on June 8. The horrific video sparked anger on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza quickly becoming one of Twitter’s most popular hashtags.

Mirza can be seen in the disturbing footage beating and tormenting the young couple in a room full of other men.

Earlier this week, four individuals were arrested in connection with Usman Mirza’s sexual harassment of a boy and a girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Six individuals are seen sexually harassing the couple in the video, which authorities claimed was taken a few months ago.

The young couple was held at gunpoint, made to undress, and then beaten up by the accused. Furthermore, the accused verbally and physically assaulted the couple by doing obscene actions.

A case was then filed in the Golra police station under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the state, and the complainant was SI Syed Asim Ghafar.

