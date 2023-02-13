Usman Malik showers money at wife Uzma Khan and netizens can’t handle it!

Celebrated Pakistani couple Usman Malik and Uzma Khan invited trolls’ wrath for showing off wealth as the duo was spotted showering currency in a new viral clip.

The duo was all over social media as a video saw Usman Malik showering money following a ritual at desi events; which annoyed social media users who were expecting these influential people to donate their money as the country facing economic crunch.

In the clip, some Qawwals can be heard performing Mere Rashke Qamar while Usman showered currency in a frenzy as he channels the evergreen song.

As the two were spotted sharing lovely moments online, desi trolls were baffled by the ‘raining money’ clip and then schooled the duo with moral policing.

Zindagi tu home wreckers ki he hai 😂😂😂😏😏😏😏😏 sharafat ka koi Zamana Nahin hai #malikusman #uzmakhan pic.twitter.com/zKi2SP0rWJ — Saba (@sgulsaba) February 12, 2023

Some also noticed and pointed out Uzma Khan’s baby bump.

Here’s how people reacted:

For the unversed, a dramatic sequence of events occurred a couple of years back when Uzma Khan was called out for being a home wrecker, and the events even makes headlines in international media due to alleged involvement of influential family.