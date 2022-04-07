Cricket Australia rewards Usman Khawaja with a new contract

Usman Khawaja has been rewarded by Cricket Australia for his Man-of-the-Series performance against Pakistan with a new contract.

He is joined by Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis who have all regained full Cricket Australia contracts while Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson have been included in the list for the first time.

Cricket Australia has also increased the contract list from 17 players to 20.

Jhye Richardson is a surprise omission from the list as the young fast bowler underlined his enormous potential by taking a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide last December. He also played a significant role in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in February but has struggled to maintain full fitness during the summer. Having played just one Test during the Ashes, Richardson missed the recent Marsh Sheffield Shield final after suffering a hamstring injury. Also off the list are the retired James Pattinson, Tim Paine, and Kane Richardson.