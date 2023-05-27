Pakistan-born hard-hitting batter Usman Khan has once again reiterated his desire of representing UAE internationally than the country of his birth.

The 28-year-old moved to UAE after failing to catch the eye of important figures in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a fact not lost on him.

In Pakistan I felt like nobody was looking to me and I wasn’t getting a chance, so I wanted to go somewhere else for an opportunity, Usman said to UAE’s The National News.

My dream is not to play for Pakistan. My dream is to play for UAE. I am working hard to do that, he added further during the interview.

While he was making a name for himself in UAE, Usman Khan was relatively unknown in Pakistan until the 2023 Pakistan Super League.

Usman gained notoriety when he smashed a 36-ball century against Quetta Gladiators, the fastest ever in the tournament’s history.

His ultra-aggressive approach and the new PCB management’s desire for Pakistan to play fearless cricket led to speculation that Pakistan may hand him a callup.

The Karachi-born Usman has now put those fantasies to rest.

ICC has three-year criteria before eligibility is granted to a player with Usman set to complete his later this year.