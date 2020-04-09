Usman Darlauds youth for supporting government

STAFF REPORTER

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday lauded the youth of the country for showing keenness and supported the government in the wake of the coronavirus. Talking to a private news channel, he said “Corona Relief Tiger Force” received an unprecedented response from youth and more than seven lakh young persons registered with it, which showed that the youth has responded to the prime minister’s call actively and they were courageously standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in fight against coronavirus. The members of the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ would be responsible for identifying COVID19 patients and their protection from the disease, he mentioned. Usman Dar condemned the opposition for criticizing “Corona Tiger Force” and said that not a single penny was spent on Tiger force’ T-shirts, adding that opposition should avoid playing politics over this serious issue, saying that such steps would make this whole process controversial. Replying to a question Usman said protecting the people from coronavirus and providing them relief was the foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The purpose of involving youth in this task force is that they are well aware of their surroundings and they can pass the aid to the deserving in an appropriate manner”, he said. It is high time for the opposition parties to coordinate with the government in efforts to fight with unprecedented challenge, he urges. The public should not get panic and support the government in its efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic, he said.