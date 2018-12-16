Usman Dar assures govt support to double exports of surgical items

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday has said that Sialkot based industrialists and exporters had the potential of doubling the value of its overall exports from US $ 2 to 4 billion annually and to increase the exports of the surgical items from US $ 400 million to one billion annually. He said this while addressing the members of the Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here.

Usman Dar further urged upon the SIMAP members that the present government would fully support any focused and practicable strategy to double the exports of the surgical instruments. He viewed that the past governments unfortunately had not given preference to solve the problems of the industrialists and to take practical steps to increase the exports. He termed it quite ironic that the current annual national imports had reached US $ 40 billion mark while the annual national exports were tottering about US $ 20 billion.

He said that the present government was strictly following the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of creating ‘ease of doing business’ for every one in Pakistan while giving top priority to facilitate the exporters and boost the exports. Usman Dar assured the members of SIMAP that he would arrange a meeting of the Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar with them in near future order to help them communicate their issues and problems directly with him. Usman Dar said that government would provide much need exclusive support to the industry of the surgical instrument as it had great potential of earning huge and valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Usman Dar said that business and not politics ran in his blood and further assured that he would take all the necessary steps to help further promote the small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) of Sialkot. He said that an industrial park would be established in Sialkot at an area of about 2000 acres with the collaboration from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He said that provision of better facilities in the sectors of health, education and employment to the common people of Sialkot, with no discrimination of any kind, was his top most priority apart from promoting the local industrial sector.

In his speech the Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq assured the members of SIMAP for the support in establishing a ‘surgical city’ in Sialkot and further added that he would try to secure the required funds in this regard during the budget preparations in February 2019. The chairman SIMAP Khalil ur Rehman told that the surgical industry of Sialkot was about a century old and established in 1950, the SIMAP was the oldest trade body in the country after the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that about 150000 industrial workers were attached with the local surgical industry, which demanded urgent attention of the government for its further promotion.

Share on: WhatsApp